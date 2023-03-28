Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the result of Prosecuting Officer (Preliminary) Examination Paper I and Paper II. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

A total of 821 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the main exam. The main exam is tentatively scheduled to commence on May 28, 2023.

“The candidature of these candidates is purely provisional. In accordance with the Rules of Examination, all these candidates have to apply again through online mode for Prosecuting Officer (Mains) examination, 2022, for which a detailed notification shall be issued separately,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 120 PO vacancies.

Steps to download PO Prelims result

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Click on “Declaration of result of Prosecuting Officer (Preliminary) Examination, 2022.”

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of the Preliminary examination, Main examination and Personality test.

