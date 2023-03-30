Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) will soon close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Constable/ General Duty (Sportspersons) 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in till March 31.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 71 Constable vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 23 years as on March 21, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognised board.

Application Fee

Male candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS category applying for recruitment to the post of Constable (GD) under Sports Quota should pay Rs 100 as application fee. Candidates belonging to SC/ST and Female candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

Steps to apply for ITBP Constable posts

Visit official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in Go to ‘NEW USER REGISTRATION’ and register on the portal Login using credentials and apply for the desired post Fill application, upload documents, pay fee and submit Download form and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.