Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Junior Manager under ADVT. NO. 08/2023. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at apsc.nic.in from April 10 onwards. The last date to apply for the posts is May 9.

The APSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 215 vacancies of Junior Manager (electrical) and 16 Junior Managers (IT) in Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL). The pay scale is Rs 25,000-92,000.

Here’s APSC Junior Manager notification 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on January 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxable for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification:

Junior Manager (Electrical): Full-time Diploma with minimum 60% marks in (Electrical Engineering/Electrical & Electronics Engineering).

Junior Manager (IT): Full time 3 years diploma with minimurn 60% marks in IT/Computer Science and Engineering/Computer Technology.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC.