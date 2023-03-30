Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) will conclude the online application process tomorrow for recruitment to the post of Constable/ General Duty (Sportspersons) 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in till March 31.

The ITBP recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 71 Constable vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 23 years as on March 21, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognised board.

Application Fee

Male candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS category applying for recruitment to the post of Constable (GD) under Sports Quota should pay Rs 100 as application fee. Candidates belonging to SC/ST and Female candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

