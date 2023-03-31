Pre-University Examination Board, Karnataka has announced the Class 11th or Pre University Certificate (PUC I) result today. All the registered candidates will be able to check their results on the official website result.dkpucpa.com.

Students will have to enter their registration number and date of birth to download the Karnataka 1st PUC results 2023. The Board has released the 1st PUC result for all three streams — Science, Arts, and Commerce.

The PUC scorecard will include details such as the student’s name, registration number, date of birth, subject name, subject-wise marks, result status, and total marks secured.

Steps to check Karnataka 1st PUC result 2023: