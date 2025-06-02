The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has officially released the admit cards for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and Telangana State Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam, scheduled to be held on June 6, 2025, can now download their hall tickets from the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

The preliminary answer key will be released on June 10, 2025. Objection window will be open until June 14, 2025. The final answer key and the results are expected to be announced on June 25, 2025.

Steps to download the hall ticket

Visit the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in Click on the ‘Download Hall Ticket’ link Enter your registration number and date of birth Click to download the admit card View and download the hall ticket for future reference

Direct link to the official notification.

Direct link to download the hall ticket.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.