Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will close the online registrations for VIT Engineering Entrance Exam 2023 (B.Tech. Admission) today. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website viteee.vit.ac.in.

The VITEEE 2023 entrance exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from April 17 to 23, 2023. The exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes. The result and counselling schedule shall be announced later.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Applicants whose date of birth falls on or after 1st July 2001 are eligible to apply for Engineering admission 2023. The date of birth as recorded in the High School / SSC / X Certificate will be considered authentic.

Educational Qualification: PCMB/PCM applicants who have attempted Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, English and Aptitude in VITEEE 2023 are eligible for all B. Tech Programmes.

More details available in the VITEEE 2023 Information Brochure.

Steps to apply for VITEEE 2023: