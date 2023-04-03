University Grants Commission (UGC) will today, April 3, close the online application correction window for the Common University Entrance Tests or CUET UG 2023 for admissions to undergraduate programmes into Central Universities and other participating Universities/ Institutions/ Organizations/ Autonomous Colleges. Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 21 to 31, 2023. CUET UG 2023 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The CUET (UG) - 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The admit card will be released in the second week of May 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to make changes to the application forms

Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in On the homepage, login to the portal Make changes to the application form Submit and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.