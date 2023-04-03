The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE (Main) 2023 Session 2. Once released, eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 will be conducted from April 6 to 12 (reserve dates – 13, 15 April 2023). The exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Earlier, NTA released the advance exam city intimation letter.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on JEE Main 2023 Session 2 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.