The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city Intimation Slip for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE (Main) 2023 Session 2. Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in using their application number and date of birth.

“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation slip for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in,” reads the notification.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 will be conducted from April 6 to 12 (reserve dates – 13, 15 April 2023). The exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2. This is an advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates.

The admit card is expected to be released soon.

Steps to download JEE Main Session 2 intimation slip

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Link 1 : JEE Main -2023 (Session 2) : Advance City Intimation Display”

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the intimation slip Take a printout for future reference

