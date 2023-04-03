Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the timetable for the Engineering Services Main Exam (ESE) 2023. Candidates can check the exam timetable at the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC Engineering Services Main Exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on June 25. The exam will be held in two sessions: 9.00 AM to 12 noon (Discipline-specific Paper 1- 300 marks) and 2.00 to 5.00 PM (Discipline-specific Paper 2- 300 marks).

The admit card will be released three weeks before the exam.

The ESE prelim exam was conducted on February 19 and the results were announced on March 4.

Here’s UPSC ESE Mains timetable 2023.

Recruitment on the results of this examination will be made to the Services/Posts under the following categories: Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering. UPSC has notified a total of 327 vacancies which will be filled through the exam which will consist of a preliminary exam, main exam and personality test.