Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Non-Teaching Specialist Doctor (Backlog) and (Regular). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on Commission’s official website jpsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the vacancies is April 28 (backlog) and May 2 (Regular).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 836 Non-Teaching Specialist Doctor posts, of which 65 vacancies are for Backlog posts and 771 vacancies are for Regular posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 25 years and the upper age limit is 47 years for backlog vacancies and 45 years for regular vacancies as on August 1, 2022. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Post graduate degree in the concerned subject from medical colleges recognized by the Medical Council of India or diploma as — MD, MS, DNB or equivalent higher degree or MCHDM degree and registered as doctor.

More details in the notifications below:

Direct link to JPSC Non Teaching Specialist Doctor (Backlog) notification.

Direct link to JPSC Non Teaching Specialist Doctor (Regular) notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/BC/EBC/EWS category are require to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category of Jharkhand state.

Steps to apply for JPSC recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Application” link Click on Non Teaching Specialist Doctor posts Register and proceed with the application process Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply for JPSC Non-Teaching Specialist Doctor recruitment (regular).