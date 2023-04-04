TPSC Personal Assistant answer key 2023 released
Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the answer key for the Personal Assistant Grade-II exam 2022.
Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the answer key for the Personal Assistant Grade-II exam 2022. Candidates can check the answer key at the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.
The TPSC Personal Assistant written exam was conducted on March 26 (Sunday) in Agartala. There will be a negative marking for the wrong answer.
Steps to apply for TPSC Personal Assistant answer key 2023:
- Visit official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in
- Go to ‘Answer Key’ and click on link for the post
- The TPSC Personal Assistant answer key will appear on screen
- Download and check.
Here’s direct link to TPSC Personal Assistant answer key 2023.
The TPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 50 Personal Assistant vacancies.
Selection Process
The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary Examination, Type Writing and Shorthand Writing and Transcription, and Main Examination.