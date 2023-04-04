Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the answer key for the Personal Assistant Grade-II exam 2022. Candidates can check the answer key at the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

The TPSC Personal Assistant written exam was conducted on March 26 (Sunday) in Agartala. There will be a negative marking for the wrong answer.

Steps to apply for TPSC Personal Assistant answer key 2023:



Visit official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in Go to ‘Answer Key’ and click on link for the post The TPSC Personal Assistant answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to TPSC Personal Assistant answer key 2023.

The TPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 50 Personal Assistant vacancies.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary Examination, Type Writing and Shorthand Writing and Transcription, and Main Examination.