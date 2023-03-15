Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the written examination schedule for the Tripura Civil Service exam 2022. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

The TPSC TCS 2022 preliminary written exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 2 (Sunday) in centres across Tripura. The General Studies paper will be held from 11.00 AM to 1.30 PM. There will be a negative marking for the wrong answer.

The admit card release date will be issued later.

The TPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 40 vacancies, of which 30 vacancies are in Tripura Civil Service and 10 in Tripura Police Service.

Selection Process

The examination will be held in three successive stages namely — Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, and Personality Test. The Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Personality Test will carry 200 marks, 800 marks, and 100 marks respectively.

Here’s TPSC TCS exam date 2023 notice.