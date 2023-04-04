Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer Civil. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in till May 1.

The HPPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 11 vacancies of Assistant Engineer (Civil) Class –I (Gazetted) in Jal Shakti Vibhag, H.P. (on a contract basis) in the pay scale of Rs 15,600-39100.



Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 45 years as on January 1, 2023. Five years relaxation in upper age limit is admissible only to the bonafide SC/ST/OBC/PH of Himachal Pradesh.

Educational Qualification: Must possess a regular full-time degree in Civil Engineering.

Here’s HPPSC AE Civil recruitment 2022 notification.

Selection process

The selection process will include a CBT preliminary test and personality test.

Examination Fees

The applicants from general/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/BPL/EWS (BPL) category. Female candidates/Ex-Servicemen of HP are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for HPPSC AE Civil recruitment 2023:



Visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Register and proceed with application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply for HPPSC recruitment 2023.