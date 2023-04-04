Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test or PSTET 2023 provisional answer key has been released on the official website. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from pstet2023.org. Applicants can raise objections, if any, till April 6 upto 5.00 PM.

“Candidates may send their feedback/Objections regarding the Answer key of Paper 1, if any, latest by 6th April 2023 (5 PM). A link (Ans. Key Feedback) for this purpose has been provided in the login area of the candidate,” reads the notification.

The PSTET 2023 was conducted on March 12, 2023.

Punjab TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) is an annual examination conducted to certify the eligibility of the candidates to teach for the schools affiliated with the PSEB. The examination is held at two levels— Paper 1 for candidates who want to teach from Class 1 to Class 5 and Paper 2 for candidates who want to teach from Class 6 to Class 8.

Steps to download PSTET answer key 2023

Visit the official website pstet2023.org Click on the answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference Raise objection, if any. through candidate login tab

