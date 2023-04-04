Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has deferred the deadline for submission of the online applications for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination, 2023. Interested candidates can now pay the fee and submit their application forms on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till April 6 and April 10, respectively. The notification is available for download at the same portal.

Presently the number of vacancies for the UP PCS 2023 is about 173. The number of vacancies may increase or decrease depending upon the circumstances/requirements. The posts will be filled in different departments of the UP state government.

The posts include Sub Registrar, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Assistant Controller legal Measurement (Grade-II), Technical Assistant (Geology), Law Officer, Technical Assistant (Geophysics), Tax Assessment Officer, g. Dy. Superintendent of Police, Superintendent of Jail, District Commandant Home Guards, Excise Inspector and Deputy Jailor.

Here’s UPPSC PCS notification 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates must not be below 21 years or above 40 years as on July 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess bachelor’s degree from any recognised University or equivalent qualification up to the last date for receipt of application.

Application Fee

The online application fee is Rs 125 for unreserved/OBC/EWS categories and Rs 65 for SC/ST/ESM.

Steps to apply for UPPSC PCS 2023

Visit official website uppsc.up.nic.in Click on apply link for ‘COMBINED STATE / UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES EXAM.-2023’ Complete registration, fill application form Select post, upload documents Pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for UPPSC PCS recruitment 2023.

Selection Process

The competitive examination for the UPPSC PCS 2023 comprises three successive stages viz:- (1) Preliminary Examination (Objective Type & Multiple choice). (2)- Main Examination (Conventional Type, i.e. Written examination). (3)- Viva- Voce (Personality Test).