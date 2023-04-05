Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has started the application process for the Jharkhand Lab Assistant Competitive Examination-2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jssc.nic.in till May 4.

The JSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 690 vacancies for Lab Assistants including 230 vacancies each in the Chemistry, Biology and Physics field. The Pay metric level is 6 (Rs 35,400-1,12,400).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 35 years as on January 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in the relevant field with at least 50% marks. More details are in the notification.

Here’s JSSC Lab Assistant notification 2023.

Selection procedure

The candidates will be selected on the basis of the JLACE 2023 Main Written Examination and document verification.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 100.

Steps to apply for JSSC Lab Assistant recruitment 2022:

