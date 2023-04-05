Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will soon commence the online application process for the post of Post Graduate Teachers. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancy at the official website jssc.nic.in till May 4.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 3120 Post Graduate Teacher Regular (2,855) and Backlog (265) vacancies. The Pay metric level is 8 (Rs 47,600-1,51,100).

Here’s JSSC PGT notification 2023 Regular.

Here’s JSSC PGT notification 2022 Backlog.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21-40 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age relaxation is applicable as per government norms.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have a Master’s Degree in the related Subject with B.Ed Exam passed. More details in notification.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 100, whereas Rs 50 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for JSSC PGT posts



Visit the official website jssc.nic.in Go to ‘Application form’ and click on apply link for PGT posts Click on ‘NEW REGISTRATION’ and complete the application Upload documents, pay the fee, and submit the form Download the form and take a printout

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Main written test and document verification.