Odisha Police State Selection Board (OPSSB) has declared the result of the physical tests for posts of Constables (Civil) in different districts and establishments. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opssb.nic.in using their login ID.

The Odisha Police Constable PET/PMT was conducted from March 23 onwards. Candidates can check the result by searching their roll number in the district wise merit list released on the website.

The Odisha Police recruitment drive is being conducted for 4790 posts of Constable (Civil). The scale of pay of Constables is Level -05 (Rs 21,700 – 69,100).

Steps to download OPSSB Constable result 2023:

Visit the official website opssb.nic.in Go to ‘Recruitment of Constables (Civil)-2022’ and go to Login Click on the district name to view merit list The OPSSB Constable result will appear on screen Download and check.

Selection Procedure

The recruitment examination shall consist of the following stages: OMR Based Written Examination, Physical Standards and Physical Efficiency Test, Driving Test (Optional) and Medical Exam. There will not be any viva-voce Test.