The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced the results of the Junior Secretariat Assistant and Laboratory Attendant exams. Candidates can check the result at the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The DSSSB Laboratory Attendant online exam was held on March 22 and 23. The mark sheet of 5641 candidates who appeared in the exam has been released.

The recruitment drive was being conducted for 66 vacancies of Lab Attendants and 66 candidates have now been provisionally shortlisted for selection.

Here’s DSSSB Laboratory Attendant final result.

On the other hand, the Board has also released the final merit list for recruitment to 278 posts of Junior Secretariat Assistant under Advt 02/2021. The DSSSB JSA skill test was conducted from November 5 to December 4 last year.

In total, 274 candidates have been provisionally selected for the posts. The merit list mentions the roll numbers of the selected candidates.

Here’s DSSSB JSA final result 2023.