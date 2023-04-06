Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will open the correction window for the posts of Assistant Engineer-Civil, Revenue Officer Grade II, and Executive Officer Grade IV under the Local Self-Govt recruitment 2022. Candidates will be able to edit their applications on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or the SSO portal from April 7 to 16.

Candidates are advised to make necessary corrections to their online application form within this period as the same opportunity will not be available again.

The RPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 118 vacancies, of which, 41 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Engineer-Civil, 14 for Revenue Officer Grade-II posts, and 63 for Executive Officer Grade IV posts. These vacancies will be filled under the Local Self Government Department Exam-2022.

The RPSC Revenue Officer and Executive Officer exams will be held on May 14 while the AE Civil exam is scheduled on May 21.

Here’s RPSC Local Self Govt correction window notice.