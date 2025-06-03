The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the results for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2025 soon. Once declared, candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their results from the official website ssc.gov.in .

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) for the recruitment was held between February 4 and 25, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 39,481 vacancies across various security forces.

Steps to view GD Constable result 2025

Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Result’ tab Click on the link for GD Constable Result 2025 The result PDF will appear on the screen Download the file and take a printout for future reference

The SSC GD Constable recruitment process involves four key stages: Computer-Based Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Document Verification, and Medical Examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.