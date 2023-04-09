Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani will today, April 9, close the online registration window for BITSAT 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the BITS Aptitude Test on the official website bitsadmission.com till 5.00 PM. The revision or edit window will open from April 16 to 20, 2023.

The BITSAT 2023 exam will be organized in two sets of dates, BITSAT Session-1 (May 22 to 26) and BITSAT Session-2 (June 18 to 22). A candidate may opt for any of Session-1 or Session-2 or “BOTH”. The exam is held computer-based online test for admissions to Integrated First Degree programmes of BITS Pilani at Pilani Campus, K. K. Birla Goa Campus and Hyderabad Campus.

Here’s BITSAT 2023 Information Brochure.

Eligibility

(i) For admission to all programmes except B. Pharm: Candidates should have passed the 12th examination from a recognized Central or State board or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and adequate proficiency in English.

(ii) For admission to B. Pharm: Candidates should have passed the Class 12 exam from a recognized Central or State board or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology and adequate proficiency in English. However, candidates with PCM may also apply for the Pharmacy programme.

The candidate should have obtained a minimum of aggregate 75% marks in PCM subjects (if he/she has taken Mathematics in BITSAT) or a minimum of aggregate 75% marks in PCB subjects (if he/she has taken Biology in BITSAT) in the 12th examination, with at least 60% marks in each of the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/ Biology subject.

Application Fee

A candidate who chooses to appear twice will have to pay a sum of Rs 5400 (for a male candidate) and Rs 4400 (for a female candidate). A candidate who opts to appear once (Session 1 or Session 2), will pay a fee of Rs 3400 (for a male candidate) and Rs 2900 (for a female candidate).

Steps to apply for BITSAT 2023:

Visit the official website at bitsadmission.com On the homepage, click on apply link for BITSAT-2023

Enter BITSAT 2022 Application Number, Password, Email-Id and submit Proceed with registration process and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for BITSAT 2023.