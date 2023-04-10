The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the admit card for Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) 2022 on April 24. Candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website nbe.edu.in using their application ID and date of birth.

The NBEMS FDST 2022 examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 30. The result will be declared by May 30. The examination will be held on a Computer-based platform at Delhi.

Here’s NBEMS FDST 2022 exam notice.

Steps to download FDST admit card 2023:

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, click on FDST Key in your login details The FDST admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

The Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) is conducted to qualify Indian Citizens/OCI possessing MDS Degree/PG Diploma dental qualifications awarded by dental institutions outside India.