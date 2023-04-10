IDBI Bank has released the admit card for the post of Assistant Manager (Grade “A”) - 2023-24. Eligible candidates can check and download their all tickets from the official website www.idbibank.in.

The online test is scheduled to be conducted on April 16, 2023. The IDBI recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 600 Assistant Manager posts.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website idbibank.in On the homepage, click on “Careers” tab Click on the admit card link available under “Recruitment of Assistant Manager (Grade “A”) - 2023-24” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Process

The selection process shall comprise of Online Test (OT), Document Verification (DV), Personal Interview (PI) and Pre Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT).