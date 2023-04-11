The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board will conclude the online registration process today for ASRB NET 2023, Subject Matter Specialist (SMS) (T-6) and Senior Technical Officer (STO) (T-6) Examination-2023. Candidates can register on the official website asrb.org.in by 5.00 PM.

ASRB will hold a combined examination for NET-2023, SMS (T-6) and STO (T-6) Examination-2023 in CBT mode during April 26-30 at centres across India in a staggered slot-wise examination format.

Candidates are advised to read the ASRB detailed notification to know more about the tests.

Here’s ASRB NET notification 2023.

Application Fee

The application fee for the exam is as follows: SMS and STO- Rs 500, NET- Rs 1000. There is relaxation in the amount for reserved category candidates. The fee must be paid online.

Steps to apply for ASRB NET 2023

Visit the official website asrb.org.in On the homepage, click on the Registration link Once registered, login and proceed with the application process Upload the require documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

About ASRB NET

ASRB National Eligibility Test (NET) is a qualifying examination for determining eligibility for the position of Lecturer/ Assistant Professor in the State Agricultural Universities (SAUs) and other Agricultural Universities (AUs). Candidates clearing the NET will be eligible to apply for the post of Lecturers or Assistant Professors in the SAUs/ AUs. There will be one paper of 150 marks consisting of 150 objective type multiple choice questions to be solved in 2 (Two) hours.

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years (as on January 1, 2023) and possess a Master’s degree in the concerned Discipline to be eligible for ASRB NET 2023.