MPSC Forest Service Mains hall ticket 2023 released; check download steps
Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the hall ticket for the Forest Service Main Examination 2022.
Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the hall ticket for the Forest Service Main Examination 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website mpsconline.gov.in.
The MPSC Forest Service Main exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on April 16.
Steps to download MPSC Forest Service hall ticket 2023:
- Visit the official website mpsconline.gov.in
- Click on ‘Download Admission Certificate’
- Select exam and enter Mobile No./Email Id to receive OTP
- Enter OTP and click on verify button
- The MPSC Forest Service Main hall ticket will appear on the screen
- Download and take a print for future reference