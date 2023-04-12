Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) will close the online application window today for recruitment to the posts of Data Entry Operator, Radiographer and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 155 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Data Entry Operator: 50

Patient Care Manager (PCM): 10

Patient Care Coordinator: 25

Radiographer: 50

Medical Lab Technologist: 20

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s BECIL recruitment 2023 notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 885, whereas Rs 531 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Steps to apply for BECIL recruitment 2023