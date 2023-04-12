Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited online applications for the posts of Assistant Jailor from both male and female candidates. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tnpsc.gov.in till May 11. The applicants will be able to make changes to their forms from May 16 to 18.

TNPSC Assistant Jailor exam 2022 will be conducted in OMR / Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on July 1 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 54 vacancies of Assistant Jailor (Men) and 5 Assistant Jailor (Women) in the Prisons & Correctional Services Department included in the Tamil Nadu Jail Subordinate Service. The pay scale is Rs 35,400- 1,30,400 (Level 11).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Must not have completed the age of 32 years as on July 1, 2023. No Maximum Age limit for SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBC/DCs, BC(OBCM)s, BCMs and Destitute Widows of all categories.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree awarded by any University recognised by the University Grants Commission.

Here’s TNPSC Assistant Jailor notification 2023.

Selection process

The selection will be made on the basis of the total marks obtained by the applicants at the written examination.

Fee

The applicants are required to pay the registration fee of Rs 150 and the exam fee of Rs 100.

Steps to apply for TNPSC Assistant Jailor recruitment 2023:



Visit TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in Register and create login ID and Password Now click on “Apply Online” Login using the credentials and fill the application form for the post Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

