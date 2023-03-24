Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has declared the result of the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group-IV) 2022. Candidates can check and download the result from the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The TNPSC Group 4 preliminary exam 2022 was held on July 24 last year and the answer keys were issued on August 1.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 7301 posts in different departments and services of the Tamil Nadu government.

Steps to download TNPSC Group 4 result 2022:

Visit TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in Click on answer key link for COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION-IV IN GROUP-IV SERVICES Now click on the subject- The TNPSC Group 4 result will appear on screen Download and check.

Selection Procedure

Based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the TNPSC Group 4 Written Examination, the tentative list of eligible candidates will be announced for uploading all the certificates in support of their claim for onscreen certificate verification. After verification, the eligible candidates will be summoned for Counselling for Departmental Unit allotment in the order of rank and category to which they are eligible as per the vacancy position.