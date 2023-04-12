The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has revised the exam schedule for the post of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT). Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website hssc.gov.in.

The exams were earlier scheduled to be held from April 22 to May 7. As per the new schedule, the HSSC TGT written exams on April 30, May 13 and 14 in OMR-based mode. The exam will be held in both morning and evening sessions. The examination for the said post will comprise of 100 multiple choice questions of 105 minutes duration. Admit Card for the written examination of the candidates will be uploaded on the Commission website shortly.

Here’s HSSC TGT exam schedule 2023 notice.

HSSC TGT exam schedule 2023 Name of the Post Date Sessions TGT Sanskrit 30.04.2023 (Sunday) Evening Session from 3.15 to 5:00 PM TGT Music 30.04.2023 (Sunday) Evening Session from 3.15 to 5:00 PM TGT Urdu 30.04.2023 (Sunday) Evening Session from 3.15 to 5:00 PM TGT Social Studies 13.05.2023 (Saturday) Evening Session from 3.15 to 5:00 PM TGT English 14.05.2023 (Sunday) Morning Session-from 10:30 AM to 12:15 PM TGT Arts 14.05.2023 (Sunday) Evening Session from 3.15 to 5:00 PM

The HSSC TGT recruitment drive aims to fill up to 7471 TGT posts of (Group‐C Services) in the Department of Elementary Education, Haryana. The pay scale is Rs 9,300‐34,800 with a grade pay of Rs 4600.

Selection Process

The scheme of marks in respect of selection to the posts shall comprise of total 100 marks: written examination (95%) and Socio-economic criteria and experience (5%).