Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Treasury Officer and Assistant Treasury Officer. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hpsc.gov.in from April 14 to 28.

The HPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of five posts of Treasury Officer and 30 posts of Assistant Treasury Officer in the Finance Department, Haryana.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 42 years as on April 28, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor Degree or its equivalent of a recognized University. Hindi or Sanskrit upto Matric standard.

Here’s HPSC Treasury Officer recruitment 2023 notification.

Selection process

The selection will be based on written exam (300 marks) and interview (40 marks).

Application Fee

For male candidates from General category and all reserved categories of other States, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all female candidates of the General category and all reserved categories of other States, and for male and female candidates of SC / BC-A / BC-B / ESM and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories of Haryana will have to pay the fee of Rs 250.