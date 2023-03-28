Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will today, March 28, close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Assistant District Attorney in Prosecution Department, Haryana. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 112 Assistant District Attorney posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 42 years as on March 28, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Degree of Bachelor of Laws (Professional) of a recognized University. Should have enrolled as an Advocate with Bar Council. Hindi or Sanskrit upto Matric standard.

Application Fee

For male candidates from General category and all reserved categories of other States, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all female candidates of the General category and all reserved categories of other States, and for male and female candidates of SC / BC-A / BC-B / ESM and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories of Haryana will have to pay the fee of Rs 250.

Steps to apply for HPSC ADA posts

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in O the homepage, go to the Advertisements tab Click on the application links available against Advt No 14 of 2023 Register and login to apply Fill in the details, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

