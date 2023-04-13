The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to Division/ District Cadre posts belonging to the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Jal Shakti Department. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jkssb.nic.in from April 17 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is May 16, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 128 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Panchayat Secretary: 13

Draftsman (Civil): 105

Driver II: 10

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from the general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/PwD/EWS category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit official website ssbjk.org.in Click on the apply link for Advt 01 of 2023 Sign up and create a profile to register Login and apply for the desired post Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee and submit Take printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.