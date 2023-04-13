The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE (Main) 2023 Session 2 for the April 15 exam. Candidates can download their JEE Main admit cards from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 is being conducted from April 6 to 15. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Steps to download JEE Mains admit card 2023:

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘JEE – 2023 Session 2: Admit Card Download’ link Login Through Application Number & Date of Birth The JEE Main Session 2 admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download JEE Mains admit card 2023.