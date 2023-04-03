The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE (Main) 2023 Session 2 today. Candidates can download their JEE Main admit cards from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 will be conducted from April 6 to 12 (reserve dates – 13, 15 April 2023). The exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Earlier, NTA released the advance exam city intimation letter.

Steps to download JEE Mains admit card 2023:

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘JEE – 2023 Session 2: Admit Card Download’ link Login Through Application Number & Date of Birth The JEE Main Session 2 admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download JEE Mains Session 2 admit card 2023.