The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the test on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in till May 5 upto 5.00 PM.



Candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms from May 6 to 8, 2023. The online (CBT) mode examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 3, 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 35 years.

Educational Qualification: B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council/state Nursing council recognized Institute or B.Sc. (Post Council/State Nursing council recognized Institute/ University. Registered as Nurses & Midwife with State / Indian Nursing Council.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 3000, whereas Rs 2400 is applicable to SC/ST/EWS category candidates. The applicants from PwD category have been exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for AIIMS NORCET 2023

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in Click on “Online registration For Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test(NORCET-4)” Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

