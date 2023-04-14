Today, April 14, is the last date to apply for various posts of Engineering Officer Gr.1, Scientific Assistant, Engineering Assistant, Technician Gr.1, and Assistant Gr. II (Including 2 posts reserved for PwBD-OH/HH). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website cpri.res.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 99 vacancies, of which 40 vacancies are for the post of Engineering Officer Gr.1, 4 for Scientific Assistant, 13 for Engineering Assistant, 24 for Technician Gr.1, and 18 for Assistant Gr. II (Including 2 posts reserved for PwBD-OH/HH).

Candidates can check more details including educational qualification, age limit, eligibility criteria and others available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates applying for Engineering Officer Gr.1, Scientific Assistant, and Engineering Assistant posts will have to pay the fee of Rs 1000 per post. The application fee for Technician Gr.1, and Assistant Gr. II is Rs 500 per post.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website cpri.res.in Go to Career tab Click on “Online portal link for application” Register and proceed with the application process Pay the fee and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.