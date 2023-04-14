Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for the Phase IV certificate verification and viva voce test of Welfare Extention Officer 2021. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The Phase IV certificate verification and viva voce test are scheduled to be conducted in the Office of the Commission at Unit-II, Bhubaneshwar from April 17 to 21. A total of 84 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Phase IV CV round.

Steps to download CV admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on WEO 2021 CV Phase IV admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download WEO 2021 CV Admit Card.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 129 vacancies of Welfare Extention Officer as Initial Appointees under the SC and ST Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department, Govt. of Odisha.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.