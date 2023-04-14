The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will tomorrow, April 15, close the online application window for the state Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test- 2023 (AP EAPCET-2023). Eligible candidates can apply for the test on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET without a late fee till April 15, 2023.

The last date for submission of the online application with a late fee of Rs 500 is April 30, 2023.

Correction of online data already submitted by the candidates can be done from May 4 to May 6, 2023. AP EAPCET 2023 Examination (Engineering) will be conducted from May 15 to 18 and (Agriculture and Pharmacy) from May 22 and 23, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The online application fee for Engineering and Agriculture is Rs 600 for OC students, Rs 550 for BC students and Rs 500 for SC/ST students, respectively. The application fee for both subjects is Rs 1200 (OC), Rs 1100 (BC) and Rs 1000 (SC/ST).

Steps to apply for AP EAPCET 2023



Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in Click on AP EAPCET 2023 link

Pay the fee and proceed with the registration process Fill in the required details, upload the documents and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

AP EAPCET 2023 will be conducted through computer based test by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur for entry into the first year of the (a) Engineering, Bio-Technology, B Tech (Dairy Technology), B.Tech (Agr.Engg), B.Tech (Food Science and Technology), (b) B.Sc. (Ag) / B.Sc. (Hort) / B.V.Sc. & A.H / B.F.Sc. and (c) B Pharmacy, Pharm D professional courses offered for the academic year 2023-2024 in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.