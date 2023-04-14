Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has released the exam dates for the Main Written Examination of MPHJS (District Judge-Entry Level). The exam is scheduled to be conducted at Shriram Institute of Technology, Near ITI, Madhotal, Jabalpur on May 13 and 14 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh mphc.gov.in approximately 7 days prior to the date of examination.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 12 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website mphc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment / Result” tab Click on “Click Here - Online Application Forms/ Admit Cards”

Click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection /recruitment process shall be completed in three stages — Preliminary/Screening Exam, Main Written Exam and Interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.