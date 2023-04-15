MAH LLB 5 yrs CET 2023 admit card released; here’s download link
Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website llb5cet2023.mahacet.org.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 20, 2023, for a duration of 2 hours.
Steps to download the admit card
- Visit the official website llb5cet2023.mahacet.org
- On the homepage, click on “View/Print Admit Card”
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
