The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the admit card for Common Entrance Test for admission to the five-year LLB (MAH LLB 5Yrs CET) for the academic year 2023-2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website llb5cet2023.mahacet.org.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 20, 2023, for a duration of 2 hours.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website llb5cet2023.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on “View/Print Admit Card” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download MAH LLB 5 Yrs. CET 2023 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.