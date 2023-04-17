Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT 2023). Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in till May 13, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in till May 13, 2023.

Applicants will be able to make changes to their submitted forms on May 15 and 16. The exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on June 11 and the admit card will be released on June 1, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

Examination Fee

The applicants from General/OBC/EBC category will have to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category. The fee for candidates from PwD category is Rs 430.

Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification, and other details available in the Prospectus below:

Direct link to the Prospectus.

Steps to apply for Bihar ITICAT 2023

Visit the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Application Portal of ITICAT-2023” Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for Bihar ITICAT 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.