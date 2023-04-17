The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has released the hall tickets for the final and intermediate exams May 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website eservices.icai.org.

The exams are scheduled to be conducted in two groups — Group 1 and Group 2. The Intermediate exam May for Group 1 and Group 2 will be held from May 3 to 10 and May 12 to 18, respectively. The Final exam May for Group 1 will held from May 2 to 9 and from May 11 to 17 for Group 2.

Steps to download CA Inter, Final Exam May 2023

Visit the official website eservices.icai.org On the homepage, click on Inter and Final exam May 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

