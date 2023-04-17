Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released the admit card for the Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) Mains 2023. Eligible candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website licindia.in.

The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 23, 2023.

Steps to download ADO Main admit card

Visit the official website licindia.in On the homepage, click on “Careers” tab Now click on the Mains admit card link under “Recruitment of Apprentice Development Officer 22-23” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Procedure

Selection will be made on the basis of on-line tests, followed by an interview of the candidates who qualify in the on-line test and subsequent pre-recruitment Medical examination.

