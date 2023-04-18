Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the typing test schedule for the post of Junior Executive Assistant 2022. Candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC JEA typing test will now be held on April 28 and 29 in 10 centres in Bhubaneshwar. The typing test in English and Test in Computer Application is scheduled to be conducted from 10.00 AM to 10.10 AM and 1.30 PM to 2.30 PM.

The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website from April 20 onwards. A total of 5244 candidates are eligible for the typing tests.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 130 Junior Executive Assistant vacancies.

Steps to download JEA Typing Test Admit Card 2023



Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on JEA 2022 typing test admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.