Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will soon close the online application window for the 68th Combined (Main) Competitive Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in till April 20. The last date to make changes to the application forms is April 22.

A total of 3590 candidates have been declared qualified for the 68th Main exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 324 vacancies.

The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 12, 17 and 18, 2023, reports Hindustan Times.

Application Fee

The applicants from State’s SC/ST category and PwD/Female candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 200, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to all other category candidates.

Steps to apply for BPSC 68th Main exam 2023

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, login using your credentials Proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the BPSC 68th Prelims exam, BPSC 68th Mains exam, and the Personality Test.