Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the results for the 68th Combined Preliminary Competitive Examination 2022. Candidates can check and download the result merit list from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC 68th prelim exam was conducted on February 12 and the provisional answer keys were released on February 18. In the exam, 2,58,036 candidates appeared for the exam.

As per the result merit list, a total of 3590 candidates have qualified for the 68th Main exam.

The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 281 vacancies, of which 77 posts are reserved for female candidates.

Steps to check BPSC 68th prelims result 2023:

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on 68th CCE result link The BPSC 68th result will appear on the screen Check and download.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the BPSC 68th Prelims exam, BPSC 68th Mains exam, and the Personality Test.