Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the schedule for the Phase V certificate verification and viva voce test of Welfare Extention Officer 2021. Eligible candidates can download the CV schedule from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The CV Phase V is scheduled to be conducted from April 24 to 26 in the Office of the Commission at Unit-II, Bhubaneshwar. Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from Commission’s official website from April 20 onwards.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 129 vacancies of Welfare Extention Officer as Initial Appointees under the SC and ST Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department, Govt. of Odisha.

Steps to download WEO 2021 CV Phase V admit card



Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on WEO 2021 CV Phase V admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

